Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) Comparing side by side

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36

Table 1 demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Monocle Acquisition Corporation. Its rival Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Monocle Acquisition Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 6.7% respectively. 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.