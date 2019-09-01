Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) Comparing side by side

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
Table 1 demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
9.3 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Monocle Acquisition Corporation. Its rival Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Monocle Acquisition Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 6.7% respectively. 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
