Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) Comparing side by side

Both Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.5% and 74.37% respectively. 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.35% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.5% 1.9% 0% 0% 2.31%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.