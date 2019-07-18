Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) Comparing side by side

Both Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.5% and 74.37% respectively. 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.35%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.5%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|2.31%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
