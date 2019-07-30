Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Monocle Acquisition Corporation has 21.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

The potential upside of the rivals is -47.76%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.35% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Monocle Acquisition Corporation are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s competitors have 3.77 and 3.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Dividends

Monocle Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s peers beat Monocle Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.