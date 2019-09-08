Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 73 1.45 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of Icahn Enterprises L.P. is $55, which is potential -18.69% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 99.5% of Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares. About 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% Icahn Enterprises L.P. -0.01% 7.25% 2.63% 13.89% 2.64% 36%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.