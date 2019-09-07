Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares. About 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.