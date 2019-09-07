Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares. About 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
