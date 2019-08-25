Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) Comparing side by side

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Monocle Acquisition Corporation is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.3. The Current Ratio of rival Gores Holdings III Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Monocle Acquisition Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.9% and 44.5%. Insiders held roughly 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.