Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) Comparing side by side

Both Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|46.12
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Monocle Acquisition Corporation is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Allegro Merger Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Allegro Merger Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.5% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 36.4% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.35%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.57%
|0.67%
|1.75%
|0%
|0%
|1.45%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Allegro Merger Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.