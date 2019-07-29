Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) Comparing side by side

Both Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 46.12

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Monocle Acquisition Corporation is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Allegro Merger Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Allegro Merger Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.5% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 36.4% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.35% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.57% 0.67% 1.75% 0% 0% 1.45%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.