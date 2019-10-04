Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|4.06M
|0.00
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|6
|0.62
|9.90M
|0.09
|98.84
In table 1 we can see Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|40,681,362.73%
|0%
|0%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|152,307,692.31%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Target Hospitality Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13.33 average target price and a 110.92% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|1.13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Target Hospitality Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.
