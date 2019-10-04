Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 4.06M 0.00 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 6 0.62 9.90M 0.09 98.84

In table 1 we can see Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 40,681,362.73% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 152,307,692.31% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Target Hospitality Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13.33 average target price and a 110.92% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.