Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)

We are contrasting Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50

Demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 52.51%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.