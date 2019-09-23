Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)

We are contrasting Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|73.50
Demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 52.51%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|1.13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.
|0.49%
|0.88%
|4.15%
|5.43%
|0%
|4.79%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
