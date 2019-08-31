Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|17
|0.65
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is $21.5, which is potential 14.73% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|1.13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
