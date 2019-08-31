Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is $21.5, which is potential 14.73% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.