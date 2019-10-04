Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 4.06M 0.00 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 44.00M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 has Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 40,681,362.73% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 430,950,048.97% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats on 5 of the 5 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.