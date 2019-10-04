Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|4.06M
|0.00
|0.00
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|44.00M
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings.
Profitability
Table 2 has Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|40,681,362.73%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|430,950,048.97%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|1.13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings
Summary
Collier Creek Holdings beats on 5 of the 5 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
