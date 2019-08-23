Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Comparison side by side

Since Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.09 N/A 0.30 33.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and PICO Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and PICO Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.2% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.