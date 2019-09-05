Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Comparing side by side

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.64% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.