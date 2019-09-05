Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Comparing side by side

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.64% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|1.13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
