Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Monocle Acquisition Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of -46.39%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Monocle Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.