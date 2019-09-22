Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) Contrasting side by side

Both Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.