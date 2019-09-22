Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) Contrasting side by side

Both Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|1.13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.