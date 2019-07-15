Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stock Value Rose While Jrm Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding; Nike (NKE) Valuation Declined While Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Increased Holding

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 490,473 shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 72,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,657 shares, and cut its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 64,913 shares to 221,076 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. MNR’s profit will be $20.72M for 15.65 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $563,557 activity. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought 18,555 shares worth $243,998. The insider Rytter Katie bought 38 shares worth $500. The insider Miller Kevin S. bought 159 shares worth $2,003. HERSTIK NEAL also bought $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares.