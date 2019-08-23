Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stock Price Declined While Jrm Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding; Truenorth Has Trimmed Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake by $1.00 Million

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 435,578 shares traded or 6.42% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 4,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 5,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $16.07 during the last trading session, reaching $803.08. About 332,449 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Chipotle Tests New Queso Blanco In Three Markets – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, UPS, and Snap Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle sees benefits from digital business – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Add Some Excitement To Your Consumer Staples Investing With This ETF – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Chipotle Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 20,658 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd has 335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Llc stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 238 shares. 139,087 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 2,932 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 5,282 shares. Adage Prns Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 29,283 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd reported 450 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,635 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0.03% or 295,196 shares. Iconiq Capital Limited Co invested 1.93% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nuwave Mgmt Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 245,393 were reported by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Investec Asset Management North America Incorporated stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 6,241 shares to 36,325 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.07 million for 64.76 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $609,187 activity. On Friday, March 15 the insider Miller Kevin S. bought $2,003. Shares for $27,675 were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. 38 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $500 on Monday, June 17. 779 shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL, worth $10,002 on Monday, April 15. Nagelberg Allison bought $19,996 worth of stock or 1,587 shares. 1,570 shares valued at $20,643 were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has 800,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv accumulated 21,093 shares. Resolution Cap Limited owns 776,419 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 2,715 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 96,363 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Counselors owns 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 12,000 shares. 35,300 are held by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 0.24% or 16,100 shares. Wasatch holds 7.84M shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 256,500 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 84,924 shares.