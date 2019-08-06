Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stock Price Declined While Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake by $951,054; Eii Capital Management Cut Its Position in Sun Communities (SUI) by $417,012 as Market Valuation Rose

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 144,786 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 3,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 11,488 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 15,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $134.98. About 63,760 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.76 million for 23.76 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs reported 233 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 9,065 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 224,482 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company holds 0.02% or 304,972 shares. Panagora Asset reported 11,884 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested 0.05% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Principal Fin Grp reported 2.98M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 7,671 shares. Davenport And Com Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Green Street Investors invested 4.19% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 128,830 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 2,602 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,283 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 2.57 million shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 64,913 shares to 221,076 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $567,555 activity. 779 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. 159 shares were bought by Miller Kevin S., worth $2,003. $2,004 worth of stock was bought by LANDY MICHAEL P on Friday, February 15. The insider Rytter Katie bought $500.