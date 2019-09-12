Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stock Price Declined While Jrm Investment Counsel Cut Position; Ares Management Holding in Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 353,368 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 74.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 209,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 70,437 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 279,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 151,384 shares traded or 0.13% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 16/03/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Golub Says Better Economic Data, Less Inflation Fueling Markets (Video); 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate gains a bull at Compass Point – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Share Price Is Up 45% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Has Room To Run – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSIG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $374,312 activity. $1,999 worth of stock was bought by Miller Kevin S. on Monday, June 17. Rytter Katie bought $500 worth of stock. $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. 18,555 shares valued at $243,998 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Monday, June 17. 1,570 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $20,643 were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B. Shares for $19,996 were bought by Nagelberg Allison on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.54 million for 16.25 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr holds 1.56 million shares. Chatham Capital Gp Inc invested in 125,360 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Next Grp has 145 shares. Nordea Management, Sweden-based fund reported 333,192 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). D E Shaw And invested in 0% or 28,490 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America has 32,612 shares. 229,557 were reported by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company. 149,383 are owned by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 420 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 3.25 million shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 125,916 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.44 million for 14.47 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.