Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Shares Declined While Granite Investment Partners Has Increased Position by $2.03 Million; Somerville Kurt F Raised Disney (DIS) Holding by $2.46 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 156,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.94 million, up from 901,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 833,316 shares traded or 103.07% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 53.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 22,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,962 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, up from 41,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: The Floodgates Have Opened – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 1.35% or 226,036 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.25% or 623,894 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 28,160 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 55,335 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Hs Mgmt Prtnrs Limited Co holds 7.23% or 1.93M shares. Iat Reinsurance Commerce Limited accumulated 29,017 shares. Lederer Invest Counsel Ca invested 2.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,841 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 1.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 41,956 shares. Duncker Streett And Company Inc accumulated 0.57% or 22,181 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 961,532 shares. Ls Inv Llc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 176,155 shares. Fairfield Bush reported 17,277 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Broderick Brian C stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 7,700 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,643 shares to 132,677 shares, valued at $21.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,463 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. 159 shares were bought by Miller Kevin S., worth $2,003. HERSTIK NEAL had bought 779 shares worth $10,002 on Monday, April 15. Rytter Katie also bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17. $243,999 worth of stock was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 89,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 39,884 were reported by Oppenheimer & Communication. The Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Indexiq Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Moreover, Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 52,150 shares. 626,787 are held by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc. Pecaut & Co reported 16,750 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 153 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.01% stake. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Addison Com invested in 0.25% or 25,000 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Announces Promotion – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSIG) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 26,461 shares to 40,795 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 11,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,766 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).