Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Upped Position by $737,867 as Shares Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Increased Position by $7.92 Million as Stock Value Rose

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 56,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 7.84 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.36 million, up from 7.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 391,579 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Moreover, Atwood & Palmer has 0.02% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 12,780 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.35% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Nordea Invest accumulated 333,396 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 21,185 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 124,360 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.29% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 11,759 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 56,300 shares. Asset Management One reported 182,304 shares stake. Vanguard Incorporated has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 9.29 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 12,627 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 58,375 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). First Allied Advisory Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 21,093 shares.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 32,859 shares to 12,733 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 354,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.02M shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. Rytter Katie had bought 38 shares worth $500 on Monday, June 17. On Monday, July 15 the insider Miller Kevin S. bought $1,999. $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Monday, June 17. HERSTIK NEAL also bought $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 364,226 shares to 10,239 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.