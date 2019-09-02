Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Lowered Stake by $951,054; Pbf Energy Class A (PBF) Stake Maintained by River Road Asset Management Llc

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 361,900 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc. Class A (PBF) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 63,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 584,697 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, up from 521,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 1.97M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Rev $5.8B; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit in next 2 days; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “Westinghouse remake stalls – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Share Price Is Up 45% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Industrial real estate: Bubble warning, or buy-the-dip? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone has invested 1.55% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 21,185 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 824,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moors Cabot Inc has 0.22% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 254,686 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 17,559 were reported by First Advsrs Limited Partnership. Montag Caldwell Ltd reported 13,000 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Wellington Llp owns 37,546 shares. Wasatch Advisors Incorporated, a Utah-based fund reported 7.84M shares. Kbc Group Nv has 20,236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 11,566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 8.63M shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,317 activity. 397 shares valued at $5,002 were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $243,999 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. HERSTIK NEAL bought 779 shares worth $10,002. Nagelberg Allison had bought 1,587 shares worth $19,996 on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $20,643 were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B on Friday, August 16. Rytter Katie bought 38 shares worth $500.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $20.96 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 79,784 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $72.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 221,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc..

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why PBF Energy Stock Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PBF Energy Seems Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 135,607 shares. D E Shaw And Co accumulated 0.01% or 369,439 shares. Principal has 532,678 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 52,761 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 79,670 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc reported 23,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com accumulated 72,850 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd holds 3,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 275,993 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 4,851 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorporation Corporation accumulated 7,801 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 196,618 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 327 shares.