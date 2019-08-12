Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position as Shares Declined; Weatherly Asset Management Has Decreased Home Depot (HD) Stake by $742,799

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 173,647 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500.

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 54,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, down from 58,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 1.41M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monmouth Real Estate: Best-In-Class Industrial Assets On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monmouth’s Series C Preferred Shares Are Currently A Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate To Participate In Nareit’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 240,016 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp reported 190,321 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 58,375 shares. The Utah-based Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 1.33% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Ci Incorporated has 900,721 shares. Raymond James Fincl reported 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 88,362 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Daiwa Securities has 15,200 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Credit Suisse Ag has 169,072 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 89,700 shares in its portfolio. Northern has 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Art Limited Liability Co has 37,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Street invested in 0% or 2.73 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 insider sales for $567,555 activity. LANDY MICHAEL P had bought 152 shares worth $1,999 on Monday, July 15. Shares for $1,999 were bought by Miller Kevin S. on Monday, June 17. The insider UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought 19,365 shares worth $243,999. $10,002 worth of stock was bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 33,352 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Bearish Home Depot Trade – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Posts Mixed Q1 Results, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 5,433 shares to 155,252 shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).