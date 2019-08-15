Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Decreased Position by $951,054; Bvf Holding In Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Was Upped

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 283,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 53.29% . The hedge fund held 3.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06M, up from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.02M market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 124,180 shares traded. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 66.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 13/03/2018 Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Executive Change; 30/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Roche to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Immuno-Oncology; 03/04/2018 – Personal Genome Diagnostics Announces Collaboration to Develop Plasma-Based Companion Diagnostic for Five Prime Therapeutics’ T; 17/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – ON APRIL 13 APPOINTED LINDA RUBINSTEIN AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS – TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF PHASE 1 TRIAL EVALUATING BEMARITUZUMAB TREATING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS OVEREXPRESS FGFR2B PROTEIN; 10/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS SAYS TO CONTINUE TREATING BLADDER CANCER PATIENTS CURRENTLY ON STUDY BUT WILL NOT ENROLL ADDITIONAL PATIENTS IN COHORT-SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME IN ACCORD WITH ROCHE; 29/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Walks to End Pancreatic Cancer at PurpleStride San Francisco 2018; 10/04/2018 – FPRX TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF BEMARITUZUMAB TRIAL; 30/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration With Roche to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Immuno-Oncology Investigational Drug Candidates

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 186,945 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 33,352 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $561,543 activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 348,822 shares to 3.80 million shares, valued at $30.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 257,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,700 shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

