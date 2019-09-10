Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Cut Position as Share Value Declined; Eagle Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in General Motors Co (GM) as Market Value Rose

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 514,738 shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 140,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 20.40 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756.78 million, down from 20.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 6.87 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – GM Regains Perch as Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Amid Tesla Slide; 26/04/2018 – General Motors earnings: $1.43 per share, vs $1.24 expected; 19/04/2018 – GM Korea, union fail to reach agreement before Friday deadline; 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q; 05/04/2018 – KIWI PROPERTY NAMES LINDA TRAINER AS GM FOR RETAIL PORTFOLIO; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN SAYS BY PHONE; 26/03/2018 – ENGLE SAYS MAY CONSIDER MORE VOLUNTARY REDUNDANCIES FOR WORKERS AT GUNSAN FACTORY; LAYOFFS ARE LAST RESORT – UNION; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving car ops in Arizona. Will continue in Pitt, SF. – ! $GOOG $GM $F $IN; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘TAKING A LOOK’ AT GM’S MOVE TO QUARTERLY SALES

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.58 billion for 5.24 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GM and Ford model for global recession possibility – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UAW preps for battle – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Telenav tries to reassure investors after stock plummets 45% on GM-Google deal – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 215,835 shares to 6.11M shares, valued at $339.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 158,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 109,473 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Masters Capital Management Ltd Com reported 1.98% stake. Cadence Lc stated it has 68,429 shares. Golub Grp Incorporated Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Patten And Patten Tn has 114,361 shares. Washington Financial Bank holds 1,992 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Accuvest Glob owns 12,619 shares. Td Asset Management reported 441,419 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Colony Grp Limited Liability invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 211,101 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 666,077 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 2.25 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alexco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monmouth: A Solid 6.2% Preferred Stock From This Proven Survivor – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate: Green Sprouts Trumps Securities Doubts – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 17,559 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd owns 23,642 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 626,787 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 854 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc invested in 0.14% or 100,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Kennedy Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.22% or 715,778 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Company holds 0.01% or 35,560 shares. Pecaut & Com has invested 0.23% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated stated it has 44,473 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 0.24% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 16,100 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 60,379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech has invested 0.02% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Voya Limited Company reported 33,557 shares stake.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,317 activity. 152 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $1,999 were bought by Miller Kevin S.. Nagelberg Allison bought $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Thursday, August 15. On Monday, June 17 UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 18,555 shares. The insider WOLGIN STEVEN B bought 1,570 shares worth $20,643. 779 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $20.56M for 15.44 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.