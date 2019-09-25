Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake as Shares Declined; As Pepsico Com (PEP) Market Value Rose, Smithbridge Asset Management Has Raised by $1.13 Million Its Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 431.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 2.79 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 449,759 shares traded or 6.43% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.48% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 163,120 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 2.53% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Legacy Cap Ptnrs Inc holds 19,788 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc reported 0.41% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, United Fire Group Inc has 1.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 90,380 are held by Guardian Advsr L P. Whitnell Co has invested 1.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Waters Parkerson Co Ltd Liability Corp reported 206,207 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Independent Order Of Foresters invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 41,367 were reported by First Hawaiian Fincl Bank. Altfest L J And holds 1.36% or 38,830 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc reported 680 shares. Papp L Roy Associates reported 54,505 shares. Srb Corporation reported 3,724 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc holds 0.12% or 3,088 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners stated it has 7,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atwood Palmer accumulated 12,480 shares or 0.02% of the stock. North Star Invest Management reported 0.41% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Victory Cap Management reported 0% stake. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated owns 100,000 shares. 263,700 were accumulated by Axa. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 768,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 56,341 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase reported 149,520 shares. International Group owns 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 57,977 shares. Dupont Cap Management has 0.05% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 149,383 shares. Colony Limited Liability Co reported 90,236 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 760,009 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Japan-based Asset Management One has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.01M for 16.38 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.