Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Increased Position by $483,353 as Stock Price Declined; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Upped Holding by $8.74 Million as Share Price Declined

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 371,639 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25545.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 153,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 153,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 5.95M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Odey Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd has 0.9% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 195,561 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Llc has 1.32M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Liability has 1.26% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 34,929 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 253,759 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Camelot Portfolios Llc invested in 11,204 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Princeton Port Strategies Grp Lc accumulated 32,517 shares. 2.12M are held by Barclays Public Limited Co. Bb&T holds 0.39% or 378,359 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Koshinski Asset Management holds 0% or 13,964 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holding Inc invested in 4,461 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fjarde Ap accumulated 373,008 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 800,079 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 60,379 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The accumulated 58,375 shares or 0% of the stock. 50 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp owns 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 37,546 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 16,109 shares. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 110,576 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 35,300 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.02% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 5,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 116,170 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 149 were accumulated by Regions Financial. Sei Investments Com holds 0% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 sales for $561,543 activity. LANDY MICHAEL P bought 154 shares worth $2,004. 38 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $500 on Monday, June 17. $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. 779 shares valued at $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15.