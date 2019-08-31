Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Increased Its Holding by $483,353; Snow Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by $2.69 Million

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 353,661 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 103.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 14,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 27,695 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 13,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: RECENT EXPENSE LEVEL LIKELY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira lmmunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO International Convention; 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ COO reportedly used his side gig as an EDM DJ to help win Spotify’s business; 26/04/2018 – GERMAN FASHION RETAILER NKD PUT UP FOR SALE WITH HELP OF GOLDMAN SACHS; 08/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/03/2018 – NEMUS Bioscience to Participate in Sachs BioCapital USA Forum at the New York Academy of Sciences; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Copeland Celebrates 50 Years of Engineering Excellence Transforming Some of New York City’s Most Iconic Buildings

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 201,187 shares to 13,153 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate: Best-In-Class Industrial Assets On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) Presents At NAREIT’s REITWeek: 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth’s Series C Preferred Shares Are Currently A Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,317 activity. HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, April 15. $2,003 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by Miller Kevin S.. 38 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $500 on Monday, June 17. 18,555 shares were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC., worth $243,998. Nagelberg Allison also bought $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Thursday, August 15. $20,643 worth of stock was bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 23,642 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T State Bank reported 41,049 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The accumulated 58,375 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 8.63 million shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited reported 1,020 shares. Northern has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc stated it has 334,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 29,272 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 11,759 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 0.11% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 12,627 shares. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 169,072 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Da Davidson And Co has invested 0.08% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Management owns 4,400 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested 4.52% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tegean Capital Management Lc holds 70,000 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Thompson Invest Management has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.17% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,100 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2.10M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sol Cap Mgmt Co holds 1,597 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Harris LP holds 1.35 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). International invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Lc reported 1,290 shares. Moreover, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co has 4.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 270,050 shares. Telos Cap owns 2,020 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.