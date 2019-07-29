Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Share Value Rose While Chatham Capital Group Has Boosted Position by $483,353; As Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lowered by $10.20 Million Its Holding

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 17.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 136,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 624,987 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.44 million, down from 760,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 610,802 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 337,374 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR)

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Expeditors International (EXPD) – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Materials – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Enterprises (WERN) Q2 Earnings Miss, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Counsel holds 41,400 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 0.01% or 350 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank has 7,475 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 3,273 are held by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. 9,010 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability. Armstrong Henry H has 0.06% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 5,142 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 14,400 shares. State Street has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 27,573 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.08% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.44% or 31,400 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management reported 457,456 shares. Duncker Streett & owns 11,178 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 58,600 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 26,449 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.31M for 23.52 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 4,613 shares to 13,514 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 201,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,153 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $567,555 activity. LANDY MICHAEL P bought $1,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, July 15. Shares for $500 were bought by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17. On Monday, April 15 HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 779 shares. The insider UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,999.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 29,272 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 715,778 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Mraz Amerine Assocs owns 0.23% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 57,340 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust accumulated 0.5% or 937,009 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 5,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Jrm Inv Counsel Limited Company holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 202,133 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 70,241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chatham Capital Grp Inc Inc holds 126,194 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 60,350 are held by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. Dupont Management holds 0.04% or 149,383 shares. Moreover, Capital Counsel Inc has 0.16% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 33,300 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 24,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.