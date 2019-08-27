Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Share Price Declined While Resolution Capital LTD Has Cut by $462,800 Its Stake; King Luther Capital Management Holds Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 7,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 631,245 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.99 million, up from 624,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $250.76. About 353,565 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 776,419 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, down from 812,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 237,081 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 642,443 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $105.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 sales for $609,187 activity. Another trade for 19,365 shares valued at $243,999 was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. 1,587 shares were bought by Nagelberg Allison, worth $19,996. The insider LANDY MICHAEL P bought 2,100 shares worth $27,675. Shares for $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. Rytter Katie also bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. 1,570 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $20,643 were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 887 shares in its portfolio. 12,627 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. 24,200 were reported by Macquarie Grp Inc. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 854 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 143,000 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Voya Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated accumulated 11,540 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 200,000 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Limited Liability holds 52,150 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 937,009 shares. Fin Counselors holds 0.01% or 12,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 11,988 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Laurion Cap Mgmt LP holds 400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Cypress Capital Ltd accumulated 2,825 shares. Sg Mgmt Lc invested in 1.73% or 47,012 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,025 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp holds 35,410 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,491 shares. Parametric Port Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 123,913 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 11,032 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 262,698 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Suntrust Banks reported 4,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,150 shares to 29,677 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Prn) (ACWX) by 7,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,210 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).