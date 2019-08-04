Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Share Price Declined While Jrm Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding by $951,054; Gabelli Funds Has Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Holding by $1.91 Million; Stock Value Declined

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 698,522 shares traded or 70.22% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 16,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 6,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 27.90% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. HERSTIK NEAL had bought 779 shares worth $10,002. $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. The insider Miller Kevin S. bought 152 shares worth $1,999. $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by Rytter Katie.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,270 shares to 91,734 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar accumulated 32,854 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 2.52M shares. 1.06M are owned by Granite Ptnrs. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt reported 626,787 shares. 41,197 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp invested in 37,546 shares. 88,362 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company reported 555,084 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 1.98 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0% or 96,363 shares. 158,500 are owned by Swiss Bank. Stifel Corporation invested in 0% or 110,576 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 334,300 shares stake. Invesco holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 83,380 shares.