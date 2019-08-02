Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Position Has Lifted by Chatham Capital Group Inc; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rose While Calamos Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding by $3.11 Million

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 156,346 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR)

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 10,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3,590 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 13,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $362.37. About 294,914 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin Provides Commonwealth of Australia with Space Situational Awareness System Apr 17, 2018; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 19/03/2018 – F-16 jet production in India will be exclusive: Lockheed; 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin has won a nearly quarter-billion dollar NASA contract to develop a plane capable of supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 46,325 shares to 315,860 shares, valued at $16.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 4,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,514 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. LANDY MICHAEL P also bought $27,675 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Tuesday, March 19. $10,002 worth of stock was bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15. 18,555 shares valued at $243,998 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Monday, June 17. Rytter Katie had bought 38 shares worth $500 on Monday, June 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.52% or 53,580 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank has 158,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,020 are held by Daiwa Sb Ltd. Da Davidson & Company owns 355,103 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity reported 0.02% stake. M&T Retail Bank Corporation, New York-based fund reported 41,049 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 555,084 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 1,400 shares. Eii Capital Management Inc reported 11,892 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 96,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 28,318 shares. Pnc Fin Service Grp Incorporated accumulated 52,584 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.19 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,855 shares to 72,121 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 45,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Co.