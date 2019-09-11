Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holding Has Increased by Chatham Capital Group Inc; Boston Partners Holding in Toll Brothers (TOL) Lowered by $47.57 Million

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 37.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.45M, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 2.48M shares traded or 48.09% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES; 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 794,518 shares traded or 92.22% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Since March 15, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $374,312 activity. On Thursday, August 15 Nagelberg Allison bought $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 1,587 shares. $1,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. Another trade for 1,570 shares valued at $20,643 was made by WOLGIN STEVEN B on Friday, August 16. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998 worth of stock. Shares for $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15. Rytter Katie also bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 46,325 shares to 315,860 shares, valued at $16.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,464 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Management invested in 333,396 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 19,451 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 32,854 shares. 44,473 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Moreover, Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 18,325 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 83,380 shares in its portfolio. 28,318 were reported by Gsa Ptnrs Llp. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 136,575 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 21,093 shares. Prudential Fin owns 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 11,759 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc owns 42,514 shares. Sei Invs Com reported 7,000 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 56,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 66,133 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 35.10% or $0.73 from last year’s $2.08 per share. TOL’s profit will be $191.52 million for 6.89 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm, a Netherlands-based fund reported 677,318 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,332 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com accumulated 106,050 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 55,794 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 25,200 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 292,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 82,748 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested in 1,078 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 518,230 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 4,311 shares. Hillsdale Inv accumulated 15,230 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.13 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Plc owns 205,421 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.61M shares to 35.07M shares, valued at $1.89B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 247,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 881,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).