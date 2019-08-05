Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holder Resolution Capital LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $462,800; As Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Valuation Rose, Menta Capital Cut Stake

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 776,419 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, down from 812,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 577,640 shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 34.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc analyzed 39,659 shares as the company's stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 74,128 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 113,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $536.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 220,086 shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,494 shares to 3,721 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Med Reit Inc by 45,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability reported 223 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Company invested 0.33% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Sei Investments Co reported 0% stake. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 19,626 shares. 13,000 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Mgmt. Kennedy Cap holds 131,392 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Management invested 0.03% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 439,390 shares. Eagle Global Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 19,300 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,557 shares. 875 were reported by Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc). Navellier Assocs holds 150,421 shares. 105,021 were accumulated by Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 1,900 shares. Element Management Limited has 29,626 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.



Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Friday, March 15. Shares for $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. 159 shares were bought by Miller Kevin S., worth $2,003 on Friday, March 15. Another trade for 38 shares valued at $500 was bought by Rytter Katie.



Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 131,968 shares to 4.47 million shares, valued at $336.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).