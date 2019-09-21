Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake by $576,264; As Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Birinyi Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $1.02 Million

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 23.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 16,443 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 21,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 3.00M shares traded or 31.07% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/05/2018 – Goldman Says Riskiest Junk Bonds Are Most `Mispriced’ Since 2007; 30/03/2018 – U.S. judge certifies Goldman Sachs gender bias class action; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO MOVE BANKER MAKAREM FROM DUBAI TO NEW YORK; 09/05/2018 – Iran deal withdrawal, other global issues risk higher oil prices – Goldman Sachs; 08/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In May 5 Wk; 29/03/2018 – GKN: Goldman Sachs Cuts Stake to 6.71%; 11/03/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Telecom Italia picks Goldman and Credit Suisse for network spin-off; 06/03/2018 – Restore West Increases Its Multifamily Acquisition Fund with investment from Goldman Sachs; 08/03/2018 – TabbFORUM: NEWS: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June – sources (Reuters); 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 574,013 shares traded or 35.16% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monmouth Real Estate Has Room To Run – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) Presents At NAREIT’s REITWeek: 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Q3 FFO per share falls on equity issuance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Moves Headquarters To Landmark New Jersey Bell Works Building – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.00M for 16.17 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Cap Management La holds 35,000 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 104,900 shares. Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer Inc has invested 0.02% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Lpl Fin Ltd Company owns 52,368 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hm Payson accumulated 6,000 shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Moreover, Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.27% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 143,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 746,438 shares. Saratoga Research And Invest holds 0.02% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 27,980 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company holds 33,000 shares. Chatham Cap Grp holds 0.43% or 125,360 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $597,635 activity. $2,003 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Miller Kevin S.. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. had bought 18,555 shares worth $243,998. 1,587 shares were bought by Nagelberg Allison, worth $19,996. WOLGIN STEVEN B also bought $20,643 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. On Monday, June 17 Rytter Katie bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 38 shares. Shares for $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.66 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 235 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt has 2,516 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Company owns 30,880 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.91% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 47,242 shares. Essex owns 2,956 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 428,078 shares stake. Appleton Prtn Ma invested in 16,636 shares. Glob Endowment Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,040 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt owns 2,342 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd holds 0.04% or 581 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 18,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 5,805 were accumulated by Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. 1,450 were reported by Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Com.