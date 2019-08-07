Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake by $951,054; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Us Concrete (USCR) by $1.26 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc. (USCR) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 200,880 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, down from 231,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 125,775 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 208,172 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 116,170 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% or 110,576 shares. 12,627 are held by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability. Daiwa has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Goldman Sachs stated it has 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 88,362 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 21,185 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Saratoga Research Mngmt invested 0.02% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 41,197 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.5% or 937,009 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 824,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $567,555 activity. 38 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $500. Shares for $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15. Shares for $2,004 were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC..

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,270 shares to 91,734 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial accumulated 0% or 25,917 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us reported 387,368 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 191,231 shares or 0% of the stock. Gmt Cap Corporation owns 401,070 shares. Lpl Ltd invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 5,900 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Ameriprise owns 92,225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 2,498 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 68,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corp owns 219,375 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership owns 323,985 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Millrace Asset Gp Inc invested in 20,000 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 13,722 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. USCR’s profit will be $16.95 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,120.00% EPS growth.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 32,000 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) by 28,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).