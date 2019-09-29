Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding; Orbcomm (ORBC) Stock Declined While Marathon Capital Management Decreased Position

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 201,228 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) by 51.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 107,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 102,318 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741,000, down from 209,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Orbcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.86. About 489,163 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 38.45% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM NAMED CONSTANTINE MILCOS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q REV. $68.0M; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Rev $68M; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Buys New 1.6% Position in Orbcomm; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 26/03/2018 – ORBCOMM to Showcase New Integrated Transportation Solution Offering at Truckload Carriers Annual Convention; 02/05/2018 – ORBCOMM Names Aly Bonilla as Vice President of Investor Relations; 06/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M, EST. $69.1M

Since April 15, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $607,579 activity. Shares for $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. WOLGIN STEVEN B bought $20,643 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Friday, August 16. $2,003 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Miller Kevin S. on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 38 shares valued at $500 was made by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17. $243,997 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. 1,587 shares were bought by Nagelberg Allison, worth $19,996.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.01M for 16.38 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Compass Point Starts Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Share Price Is Up 45% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monmouth REIT From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor – An Update – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2017. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “City Office Is Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 125,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 163,900 were reported by Swiss Fincl Bank. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 56,341 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 18,547 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). National Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 768,842 shares. Chatham Cap Grp has invested 0.43% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Moreover, Parametric Port Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Schnieders Management Limited Co reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 100,591 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 1.15M shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Since September 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $78,705 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold ORBC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 4.54% more from 54.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Cap Mgmt accumulated 102,318 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,798 shares or 0% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 541,015 shares. Millennium Llc owns 435,548 shares. Crow Point Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 103,866 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 16,310 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 114,565 shares. Polar Asset Management Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.12% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Amalgamated National Bank invested in 12,851 shares. 1.04M are held by Mutual Of America Capital Lc. 75,700 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins has 0% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Services Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).