Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Decreased Holding by $951,054; Lomas Capital Management Position in Voya Finl (VOYA) Has Increased by $309,827

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 691,932 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 million, up from 685,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 1.69 million shares traded or 31.17% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 564,278 shares traded or 36.44% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,409 activity. The insider POLLITT BYRON H JR bought 1,000 shares worth $51,255.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 105,500 shares to 325,370 shares, valued at $54.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 118,766 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0% or 3,049 shares. First Mercantile Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 960 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0.07% or 4.35 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 102,946 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp owns 50,578 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd reported 10,301 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). First Bankshares, Illinois-based fund reported 34,083 shares. Wetherby Asset accumulated 6,691 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 827,142 shares. Bluemar Management Lc has invested 2.94% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.03% or 210,887 shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 33,352 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

