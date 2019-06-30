Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Cut Position by $951,054 as Market Valuation Rose; Harris Associates LP Has Trimmed Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holding by $38.76 Million

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 4.85M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 69.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599.48 million, down from 73.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 2.56M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY-OPERATING CHRISTINA LAKE,FOSTER CREEK FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION LEVELS SINCE FEB WHILE CONTINUING TO INJECT STEAM AT NORMAL RATES; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS OPTIMISTIC MOST OF THREE MAJOR PIPELINE PROJECTS HAPPEN; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 16/03/2018 – Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 829,823 shares traded or 96.06% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR)

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Pipestone business for $625 million – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Two Deeply Oversold Stocks I Can’t Wait to Buy for My TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 16, 2018, Fool.ca published: “These Aren’t Dips â€” These Are Longer-Term Corrections : 3 Stocks I’m Looking to Buy for My TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why the Oil and Gas Industry in Canada Is Still Very Risky – The Motley Fool Canada” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first-quarter 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 349,000 shares to 42.24M shares, valued at $130.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 89.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 236.84% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. CVE’s profit will be $318.75 million for 8.48 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 420.00% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $566,558 activity. Rytter Katie bought 38 shares worth $500. 159 shares were bought by Miller Kevin S., worth $2,003 on Friday, March 15. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,999 worth of stock. On Monday, April 15 HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 779 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 3,687 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability invested in 555,084 shares. Jrm Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 202,133 shares. Cap Fund invested in 38,200 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 121,407 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd stated it has 52,150 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine & Assocs has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Morgan Stanley invested in 824,759 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Com invested 0.06% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 66,133 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg stated it has 60,379 shares.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monmouth REIT Q2 FFO drops on increased vacancies, share issuances – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Will Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast And Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monmouth’s Series C Preferred Shares Are Currently A Hold – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate: Green Sprouts Trumps Securities Doubts – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. MNR’s profit will be $20.72M for 15.40 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.