Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holder Chatham Capital Group Has Lifted Its Position; As Nucor (NUE) Share Price Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $21.95 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 453.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 378,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 461,897 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.95M, up from 83,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 1.12 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 243,164 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 8,965 shares to 111,324 shares, valued at $14.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,376 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 90,410 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 4,000 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Barrett Asset Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,567 shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 6,868 shares in its portfolio. Wilsey Asset Management reported 5.09% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Karpus Mgmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 4,168 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 544,812 shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Mcmillion Cap Incorporated owns 50,840 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Company has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Fil Ltd holds 0.01% or 96,911 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co has 14,229 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.02% or 234,486 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 29,276 shares.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Steel Dynamics Warns For Q2 Steel Shipments – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Double Downgrades Nucor Ahead Of ‘Steelmageddon’ – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor sees below-consensus Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,039 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,024 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Sei Invs owns 7,000 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 89,700 shares. The Japan-based Asset Management One Com Ltd has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 351,795 shares. Dupont holds 0.04% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 149,383 shares. Shufro Rose & accumulated 62,800 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 190,321 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 169,072 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 12,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Addison Capital Com stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 52,584 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Gp. Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 28,318 shares.