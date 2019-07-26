Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019; Zoetis Class A (ZTS) SI Increased By 0.16%

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (NYSE:MNR) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:MNR) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp’s current price of $13.64 translates into 1.25% yield. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 289,089 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2

Zoetis Inc Class A (NYSE:ZTS) had an increase of 0.16% in short interest. ZTS’s SI was 5.63 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.16% from 5.62M shares previously. With 2.86M avg volume, 2 days are for Zoetis Inc Class A (NYSE:ZTS)’s short sellers to cover ZTS’s short positions. The SI to Zoetis Inc Class A’s float is 1.17%. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $114.65. About 1.13M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. LANDY MICHAEL P bought $21,364 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998 worth of stock. $1,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Miller Kevin S.. 779 shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL, worth $10,002. Shares for $500 were bought by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 41,083 shares. 800,079 are owned by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. 781,235 are owned by Savings Bank Of Mellon. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 96,417 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 88,362 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 158,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Daiwa Secs Group holds 15,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And owns 0.08% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 355,103 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 58,375 shares. Wasatch Advsr Incorporated reported 7.84M shares.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the U.S. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The Firm specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. It has a 124 P/E ratio. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 18.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Among 2 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Monmouth Real Estate Inv had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s (NYSE:MNR) ROE Of 2.9% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common And Preferred Dividends – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Share Price Is Up 45% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UMH Properties: No Need To Chase Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity. Shares for $563,255 were sold by Lewis Clinton A. Jr..

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $54.88 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 40.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold Zoetis Inc. shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,665 shares in its portfolio. 11,088 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.02% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 80,437 shares. 29 are held by Sageworth Tru. Campbell Communications Inv Adviser Llc owns 3,923 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorp has 0.07% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,033 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fulton Commercial Bank Na owns 4,068 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Lc has 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 2,115 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 0.22% or 32,970 shares. Monetary Mgmt reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsrs has 0.18% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Rmb Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 5,393 shares. Stack Fincl Management Incorporated stated it has 3.79% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 0.74% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Among 9 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.88’s average target is 0.20% above currents $114.65 stock price. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 22. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $112 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 1 by Bank of America. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform”. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zoetis Will Acquire Platinum Performance – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BofA Downgrades Veterinary Medicine Maker Zoetis On Valuation – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Zoetis Stock Screams Overbought – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.