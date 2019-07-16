Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019; Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fortis Inc. had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of FTS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. See Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) latest ratings:

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (NYSE:MNR) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:MNR) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp’s current price of $13.77 translates into 1.23% yield. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $13.77 lastly. It is down 9.69% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 423,131 shares traded. Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FTS News: 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE DECIDED TO INITIATE A FRESH BIDDING PROCESS; 21/05/2018 – Three quit India’s Fortis Healthcare board ahead of crunch meeting; 20/03/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BOARD MEETING-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 12/04/2018 – IHH Said to Propose Up to $1.3 Billion Fortis Bid, Topping TPG; 11/04/2018 – IHH CONTEMPLATING CASH OFFER FOR FORTIS HEALTH – ET NOW CITING; 19/04/2018 – FORTIS SAYS STANCHART ASKED TO ASSIST EXPERT PANEL AND BOARD; 23/05/2018 – India’s Fortis investors oust fourth director; 22/03/2018 – FORTIS INC – NEXT TWO PHASES SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS ANTICIPATED BY EARLY 2019; 10/05/2018 – FORTIS NAMES VAISOHA, BHASIN AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE TO RECOMMEND OFFER BY HERO ENTERPRISE

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility firm in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $22.36 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail clients in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail clients in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. It has a 20.34 P/E ratio. The firm also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 clients in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the U.S. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The Firm specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. It has a 125.18 P/E ratio. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 18.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Among 2 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Monmouth Real Estate Inv has $14 highest and $14 lowest target. $14’s average target is 1.67% above currents $13.77 stock price. Monmouth Real Estate Inv had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 8.

