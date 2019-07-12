Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019; Dana Investment Advisors Decreased At&T (T) Holding

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 36.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 338,885 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 581,250 shares with $18.23M value, down from 920,135 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $245.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 27.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (NYSE:MNR) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:MNR) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp’s current price of $13.69 translates into 1.24% yield. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 416,774 shares traded or 1.15% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 20,839 shares to 22,400 valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) stake by 29,218 shares and now owns 37,299 shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp stated it has 125,412 shares. Fin Counselors invested in 832,460 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 2.91M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa invested in 0.31% or 2.50 million shares. Brave Asset, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,866 shares. Thornburg Inv Mgmt invested in 1.21% or 3.99 million shares. Westchester Mngmt Inc has 366 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Com holds 0% or 84,261 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt owns 118,846 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 10,584 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Hillswick Asset Mgmt Lc holds 288,783 shares or 6.02% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.1% or 26,154 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 12,783 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. West Chester invested in 7,067 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company reported 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.61B for 9.29 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 110,576 shares. M&T Financial Bank owns 41,049 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 200,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 35,908 were accumulated by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 116,170 shares. Finance Counselors holds 0.01% or 12,000 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Ronna Sue Cohen reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 102,359 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.79% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 1.06M shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 887 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss State Bank holds 0% or 158,500 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt invested in 149,383 shares. 35,300 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the U.S. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The Firm specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. It has a 124.45 P/E ratio. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 18.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $566,558 activity. LANDY MICHAEL P bought 1,500 shares worth $21,364. Shares for $1,999 were bought by Miller Kevin S. on Monday, June 17. HERSTIK NEAL also bought $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, April 15. Rytter Katie also bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17. On Friday, March 15 UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 19,365 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Monmouth Real Estate Inv had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by J.P. Morgan.

