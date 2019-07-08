Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) and STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Comparing side by side

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) and STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) are two firms in the REIT – Industrial that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation
|13
|8.83
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|STAG Industrial Inc.
|28
|10.58
|N/A
|0.60
|49.26
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and STAG Industrial Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|STAG Industrial Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. STAG Industrial Inc.’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and STAG Industrial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|STAG Industrial Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$14 is Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.30%. On the other hand, STAG Industrial Inc.’s potential upside is 4.54% and its consensus target price is $32. The data provided earlier shows that STAG Industrial Inc. appears more favorable than Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 71% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares and 79.5% of STAG Industrial Inc. shares. 4.8% are Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, STAG Industrial Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation
|0.8%
|3.81%
|1.76%
|-7.1%
|-9.69%
|11.94%
|STAG Industrial Inc.
|1.9%
|0.61%
|4.65%
|11.55%
|13.35%
|18.41%
For the past year Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation was less bullish than STAG Industrial Inc.
Summary
STAG Industrial Inc. beats Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MREIC) is a real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in industrial properties and holds a portfolio of REIT securities. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.
STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. was founded on July 21, 2010 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
