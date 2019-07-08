Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) and STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Comparing side by side

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) and STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) are two firms in the REIT – Industrial that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 13 8.83 N/A -0.06 0.00 STAG Industrial Inc. 28 10.58 N/A 0.60 49.26

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and STAG Industrial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% STAG Industrial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. STAG Industrial Inc.’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and STAG Industrial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 STAG Industrial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$14 is Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.30%. On the other hand, STAG Industrial Inc.’s potential upside is 4.54% and its consensus target price is $32. The data provided earlier shows that STAG Industrial Inc. appears more favorable than Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares and 79.5% of STAG Industrial Inc. shares. 4.8% are Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, STAG Industrial Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 0.8% 3.81% 1.76% -7.1% -9.69% 11.94% STAG Industrial Inc. 1.9% 0.61% 4.65% 11.55% 13.35% 18.41%

For the past year Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation was less bullish than STAG Industrial Inc.

Summary

STAG Industrial Inc. beats Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MREIC) is a real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in industrial properties and holds a portfolio of REIT securities. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. was founded on July 21, 2010 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.