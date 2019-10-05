Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) and QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Comparison side by side

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) and QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Industrial. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 14 -68.76 89.68M 0.11 131.33 QTS Realty Trust Inc. 49 1.72 51.42M -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and QTS Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 649,855,072.46% 1.7% 0.5% QTS Realty Trust Inc. 103,962,798.22% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.64. QTS Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand, has 0.63 beta which makes it 37.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and QTS Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 QTS Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of QTS Realty Trust Inc. is $50.67, which is potential -1.84% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.3% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares and 0% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation -0.07% 2.15% -0.43% 2.53% -15.97% 11.21% QTS Realty Trust Inc. 1.92% 1.54% 4.59% 10.69% 10.56% 24.91%

For the past year Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation has weaker performance than QTS Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation beats QTS Realty Trust Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MREIC) is a real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in industrial properties and holds a portfolio of REIT securities. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.