Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As REIT – Industrial company, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.04% of all REIT – Industrial’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation has 4.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.99% 23.18% 3.88%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 50.63M 633.74M 141.33

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.33 1.60 2.50

$14 is the average price target of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, with a potential upside of 1.67%. As a group, REIT – Industrial companies have a potential upside of 20.24%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 0.8% 3.81% 1.76% -7.1% -9.69% 11.94% Industry Average 1.96% 3.49% 9.02% 19.25% 23.49% 23.25%

For the past year Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.76 shows that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.65 which is 35.05% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s peers beat Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MREIC) is a real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in industrial properties and holds a portfolio of REIT securities. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.