Monmouth Real Estate Investmen (MNR) Shareholder Montag A & Associates Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.21 Million as Share Price Declined; Highland Capital Management LP Holding in Salesforce Com (Put) (CRM) Boosted as Shares Declined

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investmen (MNR) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 93,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 751,588 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18 million, down from 844,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Investmen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 169,744 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (CRM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $146.74. About 2.53M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9,400 shares to 51,600 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 19 insider buys, and 0 sales for $621,939 activity. $10,002 worth of stock was bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. also bought $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Nagelberg Allison. LANDY MICHAEL P bought $21,364 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. $14,360 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by Otto Gregory Thomas. WOLGIN STEVEN B bought $20,643 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Friday, August 16.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.01M for 16.39 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,046 shares to 29,812 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.