Monmouth Real Estate Inv (MNR) Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreased Position as Shares Declined; Borgwarner (BWA) Stake Held by Davis R M Inc

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Inv (MNR) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 177,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 760,009 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.30 million, down from 937,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Inv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 859,568 shares traded or 103.07% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 47,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 421,917 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71 million, up from 374,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 2.88M shares traded or 60.07% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.00M for 16.17 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svmk Inc by 275,190 shares to 854,231 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 80,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Varex Imaging Corporation.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $597,635 activity. Another trade for 146 shares valued at $2,000 was made by Miller Kevin S. on Monday, September 16. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Nagelberg Allison bought $19,996. $243,997 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Monday, September 16. HERSTIK NEAL had bought 779 shares worth $10,002 on Monday, April 15. On Friday, August 16 WOLGIN STEVEN B bought $20,643 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 1,570 shares. Shares for $500 were bought by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17.

