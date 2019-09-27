MongoDB Inc. (MDB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Since MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 140 0.00 46.08M -1.95 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 1 0.00 18.64M -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights MongoDB Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 32,968,448.16% -44.9% -14.7% Verb Technology Company Inc. 1,467,485,435.36% 160% -694.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MongoDB Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MongoDB Inc.’s consensus price target is $173.17, while its potential upside is 47.52%. On the other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s potential upside is 204.80% and its consensus price target is $3.5. The results provided earlier shows that Verb Technology Company Inc. appears more favorable than MongoDB Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MongoDB Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 0% respectively. MongoDB Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Verb Technology Company Inc. beats MongoDB Inc.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.