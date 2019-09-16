MongoDB Inc. (MDB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 143 20.87 N/A -1.95 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.53 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MongoDB Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Liquidity

MongoDB Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. MongoDB Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MongoDB Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MongoDB Inc. has a 35.03% upside potential and a consensus target price of $173.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MongoDB Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 90.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. has stronger performance than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

MongoDB Inc. beats Rosetta Stone Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.